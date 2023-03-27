Taranaki family of boy who won't eat 'in tears' after outpouring of support

Victoria and Tim Coleman’s son Levi has two rare conditions that have stopped him eating. They are now seeking help for treatment to help their boy.

The family of a Taranaki boy who won’t eat after years of suffering excruciating pain have been moved to tears by the overwhelming support they received since going public with their story.

In his short life, Levi Coleman, 4, has been treated for two rare bowel disorders – Hirschsprung’s disease and duodenal atresia, and also lives with Down syndrome.

It took years for the New Plymouth boy’s duodenal atresia to be diagnosed and fixed, but the pain he suffered in the interim made the preschooler fearful of food, to the point where he did not eat.

All his nutrition and medicines are pumped into his stomach via a tube, and due to his traumatic food aversion, Levi is now psychologically dependent on the device.

His parents, Victoria and Tim Coleman, decided to speak out about his rare condition in a bid to build awareness, but also as a way to raise funds to get the expert assistance Levi needed to eat again.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff At the age of four, Levi Coleman has undergone countless surgeries and suffered a lot of pain, but his family are determined to get him the help he needs.

Victoria Coleman said the response they’d had was “heartwarming”.

“It’s been amazing honestly, the support has been incredible,” she said.

“There’s been a massive outpouring of kindness. It’s had us in tears at times.”

Along with the donations to help fundraise for Levi’s treatment, with the Givealittle campaign raising about $20,000 so far, other support had come through people sharing their own stories with the Coleman family.

“For the longest time, we felt really alone...but we’ve suddenly found this community of people.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Levi Coleman, pictured with his mother Victoria, will start his treatment with a leading expert shortly. (File photo)

The Colemans have secured the help of Dr Markus Wilken, a leading expert in helping wean children off tube feeding, who is based in Germany.

Levi had an initial assessment, and 10 virtual appointments were booked, which Coleman said would help “lay the groundwork psychologically” ahead of Wilken’s scheduled visit to New Plymouth in December.

Coleman said the idea was to have Levi touching food or taking it up to his mouth by the time Wilken arrived.

She said it was expected Wilken’s stay would last between seven and 10 days as part of an intensive treatment regime.