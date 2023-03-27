Kiwi clean sweep at ITU World Triathlon in New Plymouth

Hayden Wilde wins on home soil, taking out the ITU Triathlon race in New Plymouth. (File photo)

COMMUNITY SPORT: Fellow New Zealand Olympians Hayden Wilde and Nicole van der Kaay are the winners of the ITU Triathlon in New Plymouth.

Vocal crowds gathered on the streets surrounding Ngāmotu Beach on Sunday to cheer on some of the biggest names in sprint distance triathlon with 42 nations represented.

The race served as the opening event of the World Series along with a chance to earn qualification points for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Wilde, who claimed bronze at the Tokyo Olympics last year, finished the 750m swim in Port Taranaki, 20km bike and 5km run in 55 minutes and 57 seconds.

The 25-year-old showed class and ability, particularly on the bike and run legs over a hilly and challenging course.

“I feel on top of the world. It was just lovely to do it on front of friends and family,” he said after the race.

“The family has ripped it out of me that I won an Olympic medal but never a World Series or World Cup medal, so it’s nice to tick all four boxes on all four tiers.”

It was the first time a New Zealander had won the New Plymouth event since Bevan Docherty claimed gold in 2009.

LISA BURD/Stuff Olympian Nicole Van der Kaay defends the elite women's event. (File photo)

In an exciting sprint finish, New Zealander Tayler Reid was second with a time of 56 minutes and 32 seconds in front of Portugal’s Ricardo Batista. Very little separated the two triathletes as the official results had the pair finishing with the same time.

Showery conditions greeted the women’s competitors but van der Kaay executed the perfect race to win the gold medal in one hour, two minutes and 57 seconds.

The field included American and 2016 Olympic gold medallist Gwen Jorgensen.

Van der Kaay was powerful in all three disciplines as she continued her gold medal finishes in recent Oceania Cup races.

She said the race was “super special” for her after last being on the podium in a World Cup event five years ago.

“I knew it would be a hard race and I love hard races. So, I pushed it out the front a bit, so everyone could hurt a bit.”

Fellow New Zealander Ainsley Thorpe finished second with one hour, three minutes and six seconds with Norway’s Solveig Lovseth third.

Jorgensen finished 14th.

Alongside the World Cup, the Tri Taranaki Festival hosted a plethora of racing earlier in the day across all ages and abilities.

The New Zealand National Sprint Championships saw athletes from all over the country compete. Palmerston North’s Amara Rae was the first female home, while William Taylor won the men’s race by over a minute.

