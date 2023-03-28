Three hour drive between New Plymouth and Hamilton will turn into four in lead up to Easter

Motorists travelling north from New Plymouth can expect delays as work begins on the Princess St roundabout in Waitara.

A rush of road works in the lead up to Easter will see motorists heading north from New Plymouth face major delays and numerous stops on State Highway 3 to Hamilton.

And the first stop in traffic could be as soon as Waitara, where construction has started on the Princess St roundabout and pedestrian and cyclist underpass.

Combined with the Mt Messenger bypass, resealing work, and slip repairs, the trip north to Hamilton will be a stop start affair right up to the Thursday before Good Friday with as many as 11 active work sites at various times.

“It is going to be a busy couple of weeks, and road users can expect up to an extra hour added to their daily travel between New Plymouth and Hamilton,” Waka Kotahi’s North Island regional manager Jaclyn Hankin said in a media release.

“We acknowledge that this is significant, however, the benefits will be seen over winter and beyond.”

The one bright note for motorists travelling north during Easter was an early shutdown of all work sites, which would start by midday on Thursday, April 6, and not start again until 8am on Tuesday, April 11.

Motorists in Taranaki have already faced lengthy delays south of Stratford as contractors for the national road agency resealed long stretches of the highway following a winter of discontent as drivers tried to avoid numerous dangerous potholes.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Dangerous potholes were an issue throughout Taranaki last winter.

Waka Kotahi faced repeated criticism in the second half of last year, with Hankin reassuring motorists in November that long sections of SH3 and 3A that were due for rehabilitation or reseals over the next four to five years due to their age.

From Thursday, work was also due to start on resurfacing parts of SH3 through the Awakino Gorge, where delays of up to 15 minutes were expected until April 4.

“Completing our resealing programme ensures the state highway network is in the best possible condition ahead of the colder, wetter weather over winter,” Hankin said.

“Having new waterproof surfaces prevents water entering the road structure, and this reduces the potential for potholes to develop.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Motorists are being warned about delays on the road north from New Plymouth.

As well as potential 15-minute waits at Waitara and Mt Messenger, Waka Kotahi warned there were also further delays at Awakino and Tongapōrutu because of slips which had yet to be repaired.

Hankin urged anyone planning to travel north of New Plymouth on SH3 to check Waka Kotahi’s Journey Planner on its website.

“Checking the Journey Planner before leaving for your destination will give you a real-time view of the number of roadwork sites on any planned route,” Hankin said.

“Users can also see in the real time the best route to take based on any detours or delays.”