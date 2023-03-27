WOMAD delivers up the love for kiwi trust

Nick Jones, Sophie and Samantha Perrett and Nadine Patterson on the Brooklands Gate, ready to take donations on Saturday night.

A Taranaki trust which looks after the North Island brown kiwi raised nearly $7000 from WOMAD festival goers at the recent New Plymouth show.

WOMAD (World of Music, Arts and Dance) delivered up the love for the flightless bird, as up to 15,000 people attended, providing an opportunity for the Taranaki Kiwi Trust to collect cash and share the story of the organisation's purpose in protecting the little native bird.

Taranaki Kiwi Trust manager Celine Filbee said she was “thrilled” with the outcome of the weekend, with $6578 raised, and one local business owner transferring $1000 to the trust a few days later.

“I think Friday night was affected by the damp conditions ... but on Saturday the place was pumping and many people that we had spoken to the night before came armed with their cash,” Filbee said.

“The biggest donation at the gate was $100, generous and humbling for sure.”

Filbee said they also gave away stick-on tattoos to thank those who had donated, which fit with the “festival vibe” and were very popular with event goers.

WOMAD event director and chief executive of TAFT Suzanne Porter said Taranaki Kiwi Trust were chosen as the charity this year for the “amazing work” they do in protecting the North Island brown kiwi in the region.