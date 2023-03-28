New Plymouth Old Boys take hat-trick of premier cricket titles

New Plymouth Old Boys won all three Taranaki premier cricket titles this season.

New Plymouth Old Boys have claimed the triple crown of Taranaki cricket with their victory premier three-day final on Sunday.

The 109-run first innings win over New Plymouth Marist United allowed Old boys to wipe way memories of the season before, reversing the results when they had lost all three finals to their cross-town rivals.

The result also means Old Boys completed the treble, winning the one-day competition at the start of the season before victory in the T20 format.

Rain at Pukekura Park on Saturday night had briefly threatened their championship run – a washed out final day would have meant no result and seen Marist lift the trophy as top qualifiers.

READ MORE:

* Marist United and Old Boys have home advantage in premier cricket semifinals

* Old Boys win Taranaki premier T20 cricket title

* New Plymouth Marist United gain second piece of silverware in Alpha Sports Premier T20



But once the overnight drizzle cleared and the ground dried, umpires Brendan Keighley and Chris Judson got day three underway at 1.45pm, with Old Boys needing just two wickets to take the first innings points and the title.

While the Marist tail-enders, led by Michael Blanks, put up a stubborn resistance on the final day, in the end the task of holding out for almost five hours or chasing down the 182 runs left needed to win proved too much.

In the end, it was the effort of Old Boys’ bowlers in the afternoon and into the evening of day two that paved the way for their win.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth Old Boys won every Taranaki premier cricket title this season.

Having been sent into bat on Friday, Old Boys had patiently compiled a total of 277-8 declared on the back of half centuries to Josh Borrell (58), Davis Mills (73) and good contributions from Oli Burbidge (44) and Ben Frewin (49no).

Spinner Blanks was outstanding in picking up seven wickets for Marist, but Old Boys batted with discipline and focus to continue accumulating runs into the first session of day two.

And any Old Boys fans who had feared that they had batted too long, particularly with rain looming on Saturday night, quickly had their fears eased.

Frewin bowled danger man Dean Robinson in the first over of the innings as he and Jarrod Ritson ripped through the Marist top order, leaving the defending champions languishing at one stage at 58-7.

Robbie Yule (25) was the only player in the Marist top order to reach double figures.

But one of the features of the Marist side this season has been their ability to bat deep, as their tail-enders survived against the odds on Saturday evening and into the final day.

Blanks in particular was a standout, surviving 255-balls for a gutsy unbeaten 58. He was well-supported by Daniel Bernet (16) on the evening of day two and Robson Chapman (18) on the final day.

Chapman and Blanks shared a 51- run partnership that almost had Marist daring to believe, before Viranchi Uphadhyay stepped up and took the two final wickets before the tea break.