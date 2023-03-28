Hāwera given new $200,000 ambulance from We Care Community Trust

St John Watch Operations Manager Jayden Strickland gets a close up look at Hāwera’s new ambulance.

Hāwera has a new $200,000 ambulance.

The We Care Community Trust donated the ambulance at a ceremony where the ambulance was blessed by Ngāti Ruanui kaumatua Sandy Parata at the St John station behind Hāwera Hospital on Monday.

This brings the number of ambulances in South Taranaki to two.

The new ambulance is a 2022 Gen 4 Mercedes and has all the latest equipment, such as the power-load stretcher and stair carry chair, which helps make it easier and safer to move patients in and out of the vehicle.

We Care director Parker Joyce said they donated the ambulance because they liked putting money back in to the local community.

“We have gaming machines in the White Hart (in Hāwera) and we thought it would be a good way to make a substantial donation. It’s something that’s needed and will give benefit to the local community for a number of years.”

The Trust approached St John with the offer, Joyce said.

“It’s the sort of thing we like funding. We’ve done a couple of these, one in Te Puke about six months ago and also in Helensville.”

We Care Community Trust is a gaming society based in Auckland and has been operational for about 18 months.

They have five venues, each with 18 gaming machines, in the North Island.

The Trust also funds community groups who go to them for funding.

By the end of December, they expect to have given away $2 million this calendar year, he said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Dia Gupta, and We Care Community Trust directors Raji Singh and Parker Joyce hand over the new ambulance.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui kaiwhakahaere Rachel Rae said the ambulances were hugely important to have services available from Patea to Stratford.

“We still don’t have enough I don’t believe. We need more resources to serve our people so waiting times aren’t so long.”

Megan Stewart, Hato Hone St John Central South Area operations manager, said they were grateful to have the support of We Care and they had been “blown away” by the donation.

“Hato Hone St John staff always work hard to deliver a high standard of care, and this wonderful gift will allow us to continue doing the life-saving work we do every day.”