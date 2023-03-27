New playground perfect start to the year for Whenukura School

Students of Whenukura School were pleased to try out their new playground, which will be used by them and the wider community.

After serving the small community for over 20 years, the Whenukura School playground has been upgraded.

The rural school five minutes out of Patea has less than 40 students and has long been at the heart of the close-knit community, school board presiding member Jess Sorensen said.

”We have a fantastic little community here and often our wider community will use our playground during the weekends and holidays,” she said.

”We’re a reasonable distance from any other playground so to have one so close, is amazing.”

Supplied Students of Whenukura school trying out their new playground.

Around 2018 it was identified that the playground, which was around 20 years old, was showing signs of deterioration, and after four years of fundraising from the school’s parent committee and the generous donations and grants received, the new playground was tested out by students on the second week of the school year.

Whenukura School principal Maria Ferris said the opening of the playground was a great way to start off the school year.

”I am just so delighted for the students, the smiles from our tamariki were contagious,” she said.