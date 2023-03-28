Taranaki regional councillors to consider funding for biodiversity trust

The ongoing funding for a group which champions biodiversity around Taranaki Maunga will be discussed at Tuesday’s regional council meeting. (File photo)

Taranaki regional councillors will decide how much funding to give to a biodiversity umbrella group, while making clear its desire to ditch being its primary source of cash in future.

At Tuesday’s ordinary meeting of the Taranaki Regional Council (TRC), the performance of Wild for Taranaki, and its level of ratepayer funding will be discussed.

Wild for Taranaki was first established in 2016 and has 48 members. Its job is to distribute grant funding and support activities which boost the region’s biodiversity.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) exists between TRC and the trust, which outlined expectations of how funding was used, along with accountability measures for Wild for Taranaki.

READ MORE:

* Regional council backs tougher fines regime for environmental offenders

* February flooding prompts Taranaki Regional Council investigation into whether riparian planting increased damage

* Health and safety risks prompt changes to how Taranaki environmental investigators work



In its 2023/24 draft annual plan, TRC has budgeted $235,000 in ongoing funding for the organisation.

AFR Taranaki Regional Council considered handing out biodiversity grants itself, but considered it too costly. (File photo)

A report tabled for Tuesday’s meeting outlined how Wild for Taranaki had done what was expected of it, but highlighted that no new “funding members” had been secured, which left TRC solely responsible for covering operational and administration costs.

The report clearly states the council “does not intend to remain the only funding member going forward”.

However, it was recommended the status quo remain in terms of financial support, as it had been assessed that Wild For Taranaki was the “most cost-effective system” to ensure community funding was independently prioritised and allocated.

The report said TRC had considered directly allocating grants itself, but this would have been “inefficient” and more costly, in terms of staffing and overheads.

Meanwhile, council staff asked the trust to prepare a report which would help inform its officers of the content of future MOUs between the two groups.

This would be presented at Tuesday’s meeting by Wild for Taranaki chair Bev Gibson and its general manager Andy Cronin.