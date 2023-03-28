Exhibition reveals unseen view of Taranaki's botanical history

Fanny Bertha Good's exhibition at the Puke Ariki Museum features works that have not been seen by the public before.

Taranaki’s botanic history through the eyes of the late Fanny Bertha Good takes centre stage in a new, temporary exhibition opening at New Plymouth District Council’s Puke Ariki.

The exhibition State of Nature: Picturing the Silent Forest, features 50 of Good’s paintings of a range of flora and fundi species she observed or collected while exploring the ngāhere (forest) and bush near her homes in the coastal community of Ōeo and Hāwera, Puke Ariki’s pictorial collection curator Chanelle Carrick said.

Carrick said State of Nature celebrates an artist who has been largely overlooked in the histories of botanical art in Aotearoa.

”While she wasn’t formally trained and had a much more expressive style than other botanical artists from her time, Fanny Good’s paintings are a valuable record of the diversity seen in our native bush and her work deserves recognition,” she said.

”Many of the species she painted are now classed as rare or threatened less than a hundred years later, so her work reminds us how fragile our environment really is.”

Good’s original works will be on display, but visitors of the exhibition will also be shown the sights and sounds of the same native bush she would have walked through, Carrick said.

The free exhibition will also feature historic audio and video footage of how the bush was cleared, and visitors can find out more about what action they can take to support our native forests today, she added.

Puke Ariki holds more than 260 of Good’s oil paintings, many of which have never been showcased before.

Good’s exhibition will be available to view at the Puke Ariki Museum from April 7 to November 5.