Family ties trump flower power as Pukekura Park Fernery boss calls time

The Fernery co-ordinator Donna Christiansen is leaving after 18 years in the job.

Walking around the Fernery looking at the display of beautiful flowers, Donna Christiansen reaches in and pulls out a potted plant that by her standards wasn’t looking quite up to scratch.

No one else noticed, but for 18 years Christiansen has been keeping The Fernery and Display Houses in New Plymouth’s Pukekura Park looking beautiful.

She gets emotional while talking about her time as Fernery co-ordinator, because after 18 years Christiansen is heading to Brisbane to be closer to her 89-year-old father.

It’s an enjoyable job, she said.

“It's really nice to see people really enjoy what we do. That's probably one of the nicest things about the job. Because it's a very unique place. I've visited lots and lots of gardens around the world, conservatories, but, this is really unique in terms of the tunnels and the layout.”

Most conservatories are all on a single layer with plants permanently planted, whereas “we probably take out at least 100 plants a week and replace them.”

Christiansen doesn’t know how many plants they have, but guesses about 40,000.

Gardening has been her life since she left school. She owned the Girls’ Garden Centre on Devon St West for about 10 years, has worked at the park four times on different jobs and also worked at Tupare.

Along the way she has studied for a diploma and two certificates in different aspects of horticulture.

What has kept her gardening all these years is the enjoyment she gets from working outside, her passion for plants, and love of garden design.

“It's a pretty stressful job because we’re open every day of the year except Christmas Day. And then we’ve still got to come in.

“We’ve got to check watering and things just to make sure everything's okay. It’s making things sure things look good all the time.”

Chrysanthemums are her favourite, she said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Christiansen has been working in horticulture her whole career.

In 2014, Christiansen went over to Longwood Gardens, in Pennsylvania, USA, and learnt about Chrysanthemums.

“A huge garden. Four and a half acres under display glasshouses. It’s massive. I learnt how to grow them and display them. That's my main interest, but it depends on the time of the year.”

She has visited many gardens around the world, including The Butchart Gardens in Victoria, Canada, which was like the “Fernery on steroids”.

“It's just unbelievable. But they have like, over a million visitors a year and have got 70 gardeners, so we do pretty well. We got three.”

Her own garden, which is low maintenance, is looking great at the moment, because she did it up as she’ll rent her house while she is in Australia, she said.

In Brisbane she’ll look for similar work and said there are a couple of big garden centres she’s already talked with.

“My parents moved over to Australia when I was 19. So I've been back and forwards the whole time. But now it's just the time to go.”