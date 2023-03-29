Inaugural showcase celebrates predator free vision

Pukeiti is preparing to host an exhibition by New Zealand artists, running alongside a series of events giving fascinating insights into Taranaki’s predator-free journey.

It is the first PredArtTor Free Showcase at Pukeiti, the world-renowned rainforest and garden which is owned and operated by Taranaki Regional Council.

Council environment services manager Steve Ellis said the event will shine a spotlight on the country’s Predator Free 2050 goal and predator control work across Taranaki.

”The Showcase is a collaboration between Pukeiti and Towards Predator-Free Taranaki, a council-led project working to protect and restore native biodiversity by removing introduced predators from the region,” said Ellis.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Fiona Gordon, of Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust, left, Tane Manu, of Ngā Māhanga a Tāiri, and Sian Potier, of Taranaki Kiwi Trust, at the release of three kiwi near Pukeiti in 2021.

The exhibition will feature works by 50 New Zealand artists, curated by Anna Scott. There will also be a display by local artists aged 5 to 18, with submissions closing on April 14.

To complement the art, a programme of conservation and predator-free events will run over the three Sundays of the Showcase.

There’s also a speaker from Predator Free 2050 Limited, information on kiwi aversion training for dogs, a chance to explore the high-tech trap barrier that forms the boundary of the Zero Possum area and a “back to basics” walk for those new to trapping.

The showcase will take place from April 16 to 30, 10am to 3pm. Registration is essential as numbers can be limited.