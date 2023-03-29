Inaugural showcase celebrates predator free vision
Pukeiti is preparing to host an exhibition by New Zealand artists, running alongside a series of events giving fascinating insights into Taranaki’s predator-free journey.
It is the first PredArtTor Free Showcase at Pukeiti, the world-renowned rainforest and garden which is owned and operated by Taranaki Regional Council.
Council environment services manager Steve Ellis said the event will shine a spotlight on the country’s Predator Free 2050 goal and predator control work across Taranaki.
”The Showcase is a collaboration between Pukeiti and Towards Predator-Free Taranaki, a council-led project working to protect and restore native biodiversity by removing introduced predators from the region,” said Ellis.
READ MORE:
* Taranaki possum eradication project doubles after major funding boost
* Taranaki beach goers need to keep an eye out after sea spurge was spotted at Oakura Beach
* Rise in native bird numbers shows Taranaki predator-free project working
The exhibition will feature works by 50 New Zealand artists, curated by Anna Scott. There will also be a display by local artists aged 5 to 18, with submissions closing on April 14.
To complement the art, a programme of conservation and predator-free events will run over the three Sundays of the Showcase.
There’s also a speaker from Predator Free 2050 Limited, information on kiwi aversion training for dogs, a chance to explore the high-tech trap barrier that forms the boundary of the Zero Possum area and a “back to basics” walk for those new to trapping.
The showcase will take place from April 16 to 30, 10am to 3pm. Registration is essential as numbers can be limited.