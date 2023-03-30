Two people in a serious condition after Taranaki Maunga crash
Two people are in a serious condition after a car crash in Egmont National Park, Taranaki.
Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Taranaki Maunga on Wednesday evening.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of the motor vehicle incident about 7pm.
Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, an extended care paramedic and a helicopter attended.
“We assessed and treated two patients, who were transported by ambulance to Taranaki Base Hospital in a serious condition,” the spokesperson said.
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they also responded, with two fire appliances from Stratford.