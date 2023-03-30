Rainbow community festival New Plymouth-style on Saturday

Organiser Sunita Torrance, left, says OUTfest will be an occasion for the community to come together and celebrate diversity.

New Plymouth will host its own version of arainbow community pride event on Saturday in Huatoki Plaza.

Organiser Sunita Torrance said OUTfest was an occasion to come together and celebrate diversity.

Drag queen Erika Flash will host the event, which will be market-style.

Torrance, who was also the founder of Rainbow Storytime New Zealand, said a centrepiece will be a police car emblazoned with a rainbow, a first time for Taranaki, and people yet to fill out their census forms will be able to do so.

Last weekend in Auckland, anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, AKA Posie Parker, did not hold a preplanned public speech in Albert Park and fled the country, after being confronted by thousands of activists from the rainbow community.

Torrance said Taranaki was different, and she would expect allies and the community to overshadow controversies.

“We have got people in the rainbow community who have been doing stuff in this region for a very, very long time.

“We have got artists, we have got counsellors, and we have got an MP,” she said.

LISA BURD/Stuff Sunita Torrence, who was also the founder of Rainbow Storytime NZ, says Erika Flash will be the host of the event on Saturday.

Torrance said she was also opposing the forthcoming Freedoms NZ event hosted at New Plymouth Raceway.

The party founded by Christian fundamentalist Brian Tamaki in 2022 was expected to come to Taranaki on April 4.

She said the “homophobic and transphobic” party created a “mashup of lies”.

“We don’t want vile stuff in our community.”