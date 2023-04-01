A new treasure trove of Taranaki history available for everyone to see and hear

A new website Taranaki Media Archive is a treasure trove of interesting stories including rugby from the 1960s.

A treasure trove of more than a century of Taranaki’s audio and visual history is now available to everyone online.

The Taranaki Media Archive website has just gone live with the oldest film of the 1911 Axeman’s Carnival in Eltham.

The idea started back in 2008 when coordinator Hamish Guthrie made about 45 audio documentaries.

“But time moves on and we were thinking what are we going to do with all this because while CDs were great in 2008, in 2020 people are struggling to find something to play them on,” Guthrie said.

“So probably the best way to make them actually available and accessible would be to build a website.”

Then they thought they may as well enlarge the parameters and include film, he said.

“Puke Ariki aren't doing anything in sound and film at all now. They’re not funded to do it. So there was this huge gap. So, we thought why not gather as much film as we could get?”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Hamish Guthrie spends hours putting footage of the region’s history onto a website.

And with funding from the Toi Foundation, Guthrie was able to build the website.

There is a lot of the region’s rugby history, including video from the 1950s, another of a young Beauden Barrett and various Ranfurly Shield videos from across the decades.

One in particular that stands out, Guthrie said, is a game between Taranaki and Wellington in the 1960s.

“The BBC did a little documentary on Ranfurly Shield rugby. It's classic because they did manage to do something which nobody has ever managed to do. They managed to give them the team talk. The team talk is absolutely a scream.”

There are stories from north, south, central and coastal Taranaki – some about events, others telling people’s stories.

Footage includes the demolition of New Plymouth’s iconic clock tower in the 1950s, elephants from Bullen’s Circus walking trunk-to-tail down New Plymouth’s Devon St, and the 1971 floods in New Plymouth.

One project in particular is fascinating, Guthrie said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff A series of audio documentaries has been joined by video footage of Taranaki’s history.

“Ray Cleaver was a journalist in central Taranaki. And he did a whole series of interviews on film with World War II veterans. He did about 65 of them. And he made a nice job of them. I’ve put up seven or eight of them so far.”

As well as historical video, the website has some footage from the present day, such as clips of Americana and The Festival of Lights, he said.

“Because what's happening today is going to be a history tomorrow. So, we're, this is a biggie for us, we're asking anybody who's out there at an event - you’ve all got a camera, you’ve got your cell phone, do a video, and send it to us. And then we'll stitch them all together.”

The Taranaki Media Archive is overseen by a board and everyone, including Guthrie, is a volunteer.

The website taranakimediaarchive.co.nz is free to access.