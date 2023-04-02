Taranaki Polytechnic's first principal Alaric Wilson remembered

Alaric Wilson and Richard Handley at the 40th anniversary of WITT in 2012.

The founding principal of Taranaki Polytechnic has been remembered as a passionate educator who cared deeply about developing a sustainable institute that the region could be proud of.

Alaric Wilson died peacefully in New Plymouth on Wednesday. He was 95.

Wilson, the son of former New Plymouth mayor Frank Wilson, was the first principal of the polytechnic, now called Western Institute of Technology at Taranaki, when it opened on February 1, 1972.

Leading the development of the polytechnic after accepting the role while teaching at New Plymouth Boys’ High School, where he was also educated, some of Wilson’s first tasks involved securing buildings, equipment and staff as the institute started from scratch.

In an interview he gave with the Daily News at the time of his retirement in 1989, Wilson recalled the enjoyment he found in starting the polytechnic which opened with just eight tutors and one office staff member.

By the time he left those numbers had swelled to 130 fulltime tutors and 250 part-time and support staff.

He found the challenge of establishment exciting, he said.

“There’s nothing pre-decided. All the mistakes are your own. It’s very, very satisfying building a place up from scratch.”

However, he said frustration was a common friend when it came to expansion.

“You are always feeling for resources and fighting to get what’s needed to do the job properly,” he said.

ARCHIVE/Stuff Taranaki Polytechnic, now WITT, underwent major development in the last years of Alaric Wilson being principal.

He was a staunch believer in the polytechnic sticking to its knitting and educating to serve industrial and commercial interests and needs.

Education was not Wilson’s first calling. Instead, he worked as a chemist for Shell following his graduation from Victoria University.

The decision to train as a teacher was borne out of a realisation that Shell provided no future for him, because of a preference the company gave to promoting war veterans, and once qualified he moved to Te Awamutu where he taught for five years, marrying his wife Alene Heslop in that time.

A move back to New Plymouth Boys’ High followed where he was quickly promoted to head of the science department before his further promotion to deputy principal.

Wilson’s daughter, Elizabeth Plant, said her father “loved” being at the helm of the polytechnic during its inception.

“He was very good at accessing funding from Wellington, he was very good at working out the politics of how to get that funding,” she said.

“It also helped that the Minister of Education was an ex-pupil of his,” son Anthony Wilson said.

“But he was a very good networker in Wellington.”