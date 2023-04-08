Taranaki's alternative education students who are beating the odds

Kanye Taipari has made history in New Plymouth alternative education.

The 16-year-old is the only student to get NCEA Level 1. That got him to Witt where he is studying Construction Level 3.

When the Taranaki Daily News first caught up with Kanye in 2021 he had been kicked out of New Plymouth Boys’ High School, which, theoretically, ended his dream of becoming a builder.

To go to Witt he needed NCEA, which he couldn’t get at alternative education.

But, Kanye proved them wrong.

It was pretty rewarding to pass, he said.

“I just felt good because I’ve achieved something.”

He could do another course at Witt next year, Kanye, (Tainui), said, but he had hopes of getting an apprenticeship.

The building course was “pretty mean”, he said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Kanye is the first alternative education student in Taranaki to get NCEA Level 1.

“I never really wanted to work in like an office or any of those kind of jobs. I reckon it would be boring as. I just wanted to do something physical and work with my hands.”

Kanye’s classmates Te Reinga Rangiwai and Haelym Johnson got over halfway towards Level 1.

All three started at Zeal at various points during 2021 after they were kicked out of Boys’ High.

All three aged out at the end of last year because they’d turned 16.

Te Reinga, (Ngāti Pouru), who has dyslexia, has started working full time with Taranaki iwi planting trees and trapping pests.

When he came to Zeal he thought he had no future, he said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Te Reinga Rangiwai struggled with dyslexia, but now has a job and is doing well.

“I thought I was going downhill. At Boys’ High I found the work real hard.

“It’s better here because Chrissy (head teacher Christina Galley) would come and help me. She makes the work easy as.”

Haelym said he was not good at talking with “fancy words” and before he went to Zeal he wouldn’t talk at all.

“I felt it would be the same as school. Zeal wouldn’t be different. But I slowly ended up realising it was better. I enjoyed it. I found it easier, more laid back, I wasn’t rushed. I feel more accomplished now.”

Haelym is working part-time at Van Dyck Fine Foods in Bell Block making pancakes.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff While he was at Zeal Haelym became more confident and his life has purpose now.

He’s a cook, he said. And he’d like to continue with that.

“Life is better. Everything feels more of a flow, like a routine. Not random stuff at random times.”

Zeal had nine students, Galley said, but the funding was appalling.

“We receive $92,000 a year for 10 students, which does not even cover salaries of two staff.

“And it requires three staff in order to run the programme. So on $92,000, we would have to pay staff minimum wage, and there would still be no money left for the building, for electricity, for resources, for activities, for food.”

The students deserve to have a qualified teacher and qualified youth workers, she said.

“The fact that Kanye got NCEA level 1 only happened because I'm a qualified teacher.

“And I took a massive pay cut to work here, because I believe in them.

“But it shouldn't be like that. Most alternative education programmes around the country don't have a qualified teacher. And so that's why gaining NCEA Level 1 becomes next to impossible.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Christina Galley took a big pay cut to head up the Zeal alternative education programme.

Taranaki has the one of the highest rates of young people not in education or training, second after Northland.

“There is always going to be a number of young people whose level of trauma and level of insecurity and instability in their lives mean that they can't cope in mainstream school.

“So there's always going to be need for alternative education. But it needs to be seen as alternative education, not babysitting for students until they turn 16.”

They are capable of getting NCEA level 1, Galley said.

“They are capable of turning their lives around. But it's very hard to make that happen with minimal funding.”