113-home Bell Block subdivision plan attracts hundreds of submissions

A 113-subdivision mooted for Pohutukawa Place in Bell Block will be the subject of hearing after the application was publicly notified. (File photo)

A $200 million housing development planned for one of the fastest growing areas in New Plymouth has attracted a lot of interest, with hundreds of submissions lodged.

The Pohutukawa Place subdivision plan would see 113 homes built in stages in Bell Block, on a section near the Waipu lagoon and wetlands.

The location of the proposed build is near the large-scale Summerset Retirement Village, and down the road from the exclusive The Links development.

Submissions to the New Plymouth District Council closed on March 22, and staff were still sifting through the 200-or-so responses.

A council spokesperson said it was too soon to advise how many were either for, or against, the subdivision plan.

A date for a hearing about the subdivision, before an independent commissioner, had yet to be determined.

It is unclear at this stage how many people have asked to speak to their submissions at the hearing.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Submissions to the New Plymouth District Council about the planned subdivision closed on March 22. (File photo)

On March 21, developers Robe and Roche Investments Ltd told an extraordinary meeting of the Puketapu-Bell Block community board they would fund the construction of a public toilet block in central Bell Block as a gift to the residents, as part of its commitment to the proposal.

The estimated cost to build the toilet block could top $200,000.

Currently, there are no public bathroom facilities available in the central Bell Block area.

Two sections from the subdivision would also be gifted to Puketapu and Bell Block primary schools.

It is likely the development could take up to eight years to fully complete, and land had only been secured for the first stage of construction.

Despite the area being zoned for residential development since 1998, residents have voiced concern about the impact the 113-home project would have on the natural environment, as well as the increased pressure it would place on traffic moving in and out of Bell Block.