Hundreds expected at celebration to mark key milestone in $20m Taranaki Cathedral redevelopment project

Taranaki Cathedral Dean Jay Ruka said the ceremony on April 13 was a special milestone, and welcomed the wider public to come along and take part.

Hundreds of people, including a 120-strong delegation from the Waikato, will attend a massive milestone in the ongoing development of the Taranaki Cathedral site in New Plymouth.

On Thursday, the newly built Te Whare Hononga – The House that Binds, the renovated vicarage, which will become the Sir Paul Reeves Centre, and a memorial for Māori soldiers from the Waikato who died in battle in the region in 1860, will be formally blessed.

Taranaki Cathedral Dean Jay Ruka said the dawn ceremony, which will begin at 5.40am, was not only a big milestone for the redevelopment, but the start of a new era for the church.

“It’s the coming together of the church with mana whenua and creating something new.”

About 120 people from Ngāti Hauā will travel from the Waikato for the ceremony to join many more, including members of Ngāti Te Whiti, who hold mana whenua in the area, Te Atiawa, and with other dignitaries like mayor Neil Holdom and New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Taranaki Cathedral Dean Jay Ruka inside Te Whare Hononga, which will be formally blessed ahead of its opening.

Each of the three distinct sites would be blessed individually, ending at Te Whare Hononga where the lights would be turned on after karakia, prior to formal speeches getting under way, Ruka said.

“It’s going to be quite a thing. It marks the end of phase one of our development project.”

The work done to date is part of the $20 million site redevelopment, which will see the Taranaki Cathedral undergo extensive earthquake strengthening work.

The intent behind Te Whare Hononga was for the building to be used as an education hub to teach visitors the history of the hapū, including the impact of the Taranaki land wars on the area.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The former vicarage has also been under renovation to transform it into the Sir Paul Reeves Centre. (File photo)

Ruka said once the building was formally blessed it would be open for group bookings, but the volunteer base to assist with tours was still in the process of being developed.

The exterior design of Te Whare Hononga was reminiscent of harakeke weaving, and represented peace and reconciliation.

Another symbolic element related to the placement of the building was its orientation towards Paritūtū, as a way to acknowledge the sacred value the landmark had to Ngāti Te Whiti.

Ruka encouraged the public to not only visit the site in the coming weeks, but all were welcome at the ceremony too.

Those attending the dawn celebration should gather at the cathedral grounds by 5.30am.