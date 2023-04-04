Taranaki doctor to front health disciplinary tribunal hearing

The five-day hearing of the New Zealand Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal in New Plymouth will begin on April 17. (File photo)

A Taranaki doctor previously accused of spreading misinformation about Covid-19 will front the New Zealand Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal later this month.

Dr Peter Canaday will appear before the tribunal on April 17, with the hearing set down for five days.

It will be held at the Watson Room, at the Devon Hotel, in New Plymouth.

Canaday was previously employed as a radiologist by Taranaki District Health Board, now known as Te Whatu Ora Taranaki.

The specific nature of the details the disciplinary tribunal will consider have not been made public.

However, when Canaday successfully appealed his suspension by the Medical Council of New Zealand in April 2022, which related to claims he had spread misinformation about Covid-19, it was reported an investigation was underway which could lead to a disciplinary tribunal hearing.