Taranaki deaths from Covid hit 100, more than a third aged over 90

Tui Ora chief executive Alana Ruakere said considerable efforts have been made in Taranaki to raise awareness and lift vaccination rates.

Taranaki has hit a sad milestone with more than 100 dead from Covid-19.

At the end of March figures showed 100 people had died and since then another four had been lost to the virus.

The Ministry of Health website states the number includes all deaths where Covid-19 is determined to have been the underlying cause of death or a contributory cause of death.

Māori fared better than expected. Out of the 100 deaths 13 were Māori and one person was Pasifika.

Tui Ora chief executive Alana Ruakere said while any death due to Covid was terrible for the whānau this would indicate Māori were underrepresented based on Māori making up 19.8% population of the Taranaki population (2018 census statistics).

“(This) may have been assisted by the considerable effort made in Taranaki to raise awareness and (raise) vaccination efforts across the region.”

Of the 100 people who died, 38 were aged over 90, 29 aged between 80 and 89 and 17 aged over 70.

The youngest two were aged between 40 and 49, three were aged 50 to 59 and 11 aged between 60 and 69.

Of the 100, 49 were female and 51 male.

The Māori/Pasifika who died were on average 15 years younger than those who are non-Māori or non-Pacific.

The average age of Māori or Pacific people who died was 70.2 years compared to the average age of non-Māori, non-Pasifika people who died, which was 85.1 years

“This is a significant gap and reflects general mortality rends across Aotearoa where Māori live shorter lives than non-Māori,” Ruakere said.

The figures were concerning, but they were not new.

“Māori typically live shorter lives than most non-Māori ethnicities.

“Māori hauora has a direct link to these social determinants and is reflected in our poor health stats - high rates of asthma, obesity, diabetes, heart disease and cancers.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Flu vaccinations are available at walk-in clinics throughout North Taranaki.

Taranaki iwi around the maunga rallied to ensure their whānau were looked after and vaccinated during the pandemic.

They believe they had a positive impact in reversing extremely low vaccination rates that could have led to higher mortalities, Ruakere said.

“As you will recall rates for Taranaki were woefully low (across the board) at the end of 2021 and the TDHB (as it was then) had amongst the worst statistics in the entire country.

“First we recognised that there would be huge strength in partnership. The pandemic was unprecedented and there was a real risk that our people would be left on the sidelines.

“We mobilised quickly as soon as funding was released and worked in collaboration with Te Aranga, the DHB, other health providers and iwi, hapū and marae to get the job done.”

Ruakere said one thing that concerned Tui Ora as health providers was the anti-vax sentiment around Covid seemed to have influenced many, because many vaccinations across the board were down.

“This is worrying as flu season hits, and we have had deaths from whooping cough.

“Tui Ora are already getting busy on this front and hosting walk-in vaccination clinics for the public.”

The clinics are open next week in Waitara on Tuesday, New Plymouth on Wednesday, Urenui on Thursday and Mokau on Friday.

They are open to anyone – people don’t have to be Tui Ora patients or Māori.