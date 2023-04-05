Support for Bell Block subdivision completely dwarfs opposition

A hearing regarding the proposed 113-home subdivision on Pohutukawa Pl in Bell Block is on the cards. (File photo)

Opposition to a $200 million housing project mooted for Bell Block is miniscule in comparison to the amount of people submitting in support of the development.

On Wednesday, New Plymouth District Council confirmed there were 291 submissions on the 113-section subdivision on Pohutukawa Pl in support of it, while only 14 were against.

Seven of the received submissions were neutral.

In total, 314 submissions counted with a further 88 be assessed as double ups of ones already received.

The location of the proposed build is near the large-scale Summerset Retirement Village, and down the road from the exclusive The Links development.

A hearing date regarding the subdivision is pending.