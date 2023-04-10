Surf therapy practitioner pushes for better recognition of its benefits

Hayden Thorpe is part of a network of surf therapy practitioners who will meet for its annual conference in Oakura from April 22-23.

A doctor’s prescription to get people out on the waves is a vision Hayden Thorpe dreams about.

“I would love for people to have the option of paid surf therapy.”

Thorpe set up Restoke, a surf therapy initiative in 2018, which offers an eight-week programme for five people at a time.

The participants share kai and kōrero before hitting the waves. Counselling sessions are also included.

Thorpe’s own experience of depression inspired him to create, and for the most part self-fund, Restoke, which is one of a growing number of surf therapy programmes in New Zealand.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Restoke founder Hayden Thorpe is on a mission to put surf therapy on the treatment map.

The Oakura man is also a co-founder of Surf Therapy Aotearoa, which aims to promote awareness and support for the kaupapa nationwide.

From April 22-23, nearly a dozen surf therapy practitioners from around the country will meet in Oakura to share ideas and talk about the work they do.

Other members of Surf Therapy Aotearoa are based in Tauranga, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Auckland and Westport.

“We just chat about what’s good, what’s hard and what people have learnt over the past year or so,” Thorpe said.

And of course, the group will head out for a surf, too.

“It’s a really uplifting time for us.”

Research shows surf therapy can improve mood and wellbeing and prevent suicidal thoughts.

However, Thorpe said one of the ongoing challenges was the acceptance of surf therapy as a viable treatment option.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Hayden Thorpe's own experience with depression is the inspiration behind him creating a surf therapy programme to help others.

“As a culture we have almost forgotten how to integrate with the whenua.

“That’s who we are. We’re from this planet, and we need to root back to it.”

He said given New Zealanders’ ready access to beaches, surf therapy could be an option in most areas of the country.

The numbers offering surf therapy was growing, and Thorpe said he recently fielded interest from a group looking to set up in Christchurch.

Thorpe said the demand remained strong for Restoke, and he was in the process of applying for funding that would allow him to dedicate one full day to it.

At the moment the father-of-two juggles the programme alongside his full-time work as a builder, but the benefits he gets from it makes it worthwhile.

“I struggle if I don’t do something outside of myself.”