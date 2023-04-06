Two people stranded on Taranaki Maunga rescued by alpine team

Taranaki Community Rescue Helicopter pilot Chris Hall said two people got stuck on Taranaki Maunga after they realised their skill level was not good enough to climb down.

The Taranaki Community Rescue Helicopter was involved in a mountain rescue on Wednesday night, after two people got stuck on the southern side of Taranaki Maunga in the afternoon.

Pilot Chris Hall said the helicopter could not land on the mountain in the proximity of the climbers due to strong winds at about 10pm. .

It was decided to land further down on the mountain and send two members of the alpine rescue team to assist, he said.

The alpine team located the two people and helped them to reach Symes Hut, where they spent the night.

Hall said the two people went up the mountain during the day, but on the way down realised it was too dangerous to continue.

“Coming down on the southern side, when they reached the steep side of the mountain, covered in scree, they ended up in a position where their skill level was not good enough,” he said.

The two people safely descended on Thursday morning.