1240 nautical miles awaits sailors in trans-Tasman solo race

Nelson’s Alister Dickson prepares his yacht Frontier which will line up at the start of the Solo Trans-Tasman Yacht Challenge in New Plymouth on Sunday.

A fleet of nine sailors will head west from New Plymouth on Sunday with the Southport Yacht Club on Queensland’s Gold Coast their collective destination.

Competitors in the Ray White New Plymouth Solo Trans-Tasman Yacht Challenge will hear the starters gun at 1pm at Port Taranaki with a large contingent of onlookers expected to line the lee breakwater to see them off.

The race is contested every four years and is the second-oldest continuously-run single-handed ocean race in the world.

It is also the only race of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, with the 2023 version covering 1240 nautical miles.

All the sailors will be chasing line honours and the converted Sir Francis Chichester Trophy.

Six of the nine competitors have sailed the race before, including Opua’s Malcolm Dickson and Australia’s Jim O’Keefe, who first competed in 1978.

O’Keefe, whose home port is in Yamba, northern New South Wales, remembers that race for the battle the fleet had with Cyclone Hal.

Mike Scott/Stuff The start of the Solo Trans-Tasman Yacht Challenge in 2007.

No tropical cyclones are expected near the Tasman in the next nine to 10 days, the time most of the sailors are expected to take to reach Queensland.

Nelson’s Alister Dickson has the fastest previous crossing out of those who will line up on Sunday, having arrived at the previous finish line in Mooloolaba in eight days and 18 hours in 1998.

This time around, he has a 40-foot steel centre board cutter named Frontier which he designed and built at home.

“She is not as fast, being a heavy weight comfortable live a board, and is very new and untried, but should be a comfortable, if slow, ride.” he told race organisers.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Lucy Te Moananui is the only female sailor in the fleet.

The only female competitor in the race is English-born champion New Zealand surfer Lucy Te Moananui who will go to the start line for the first time.