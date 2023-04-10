Grindlay makes impact for Southern early in premier competition

Taranaki representative Miehana Grindlay was a stand-out for Southern in the latest round of premier club rugby.

Southern and Taranaki midfielder Meihana Grindlay is making an early statement in the premier club rugby competition.

The former King's College first XV and New Zealand Schools representative, who turned 22 on Friday, has been a power figure for Southern during an unbeaten start to the season after two matches.

The record is an improvement from previous seasons after Southern has sat in the lower tier of the premier table.

Grindlay was prominent in Southern’s 37-10 win over Spotswood United at Yarrow Stadium on Thursday night. He scored twice in the match and set up another try in the dewy conditions under lights.

His ability to break the defensive line with speed and draw in defenders to create space was an obvious trait for Grindlay who has made eight appearances for Taranaki.

There will be more opportunities for Grindlay this season after he recommitted for the national provincial championship later this year.

In just his second match for Southern, wing Tane Leatherby also scored a brace in the win as the visitors crossed six times.

Another strength for Southern is its formidable scrum, aided by former Ireland international Michael Bent.

Spotswood United could have closed the 17-3 margin at half-time if it took its opportunities and didn’t throw an intercept pass, which led to Grindlay’s first try.

Ethan Reti slotted a first-half penalty kick and a conversion for Spotswood United, while hooker Tamaiti Taylor-Tupaea scored in the latter stages of the game.

Elsewhere, Inglewood’s 125th jubilee celebrations were ruined by Stratford-Eltham at TET Stadium on Saturday.

In an entertaining, free-flowing match, Inglewood blew a 19-5 lead to lose 27-25.

LISA BURD/Stuff Josh Jacomb’s yellow card proved costly for Inglewood.

Momentum changed in the second half when Inglewood and Taranaki rep Josh Jacomb was sent to the sin bin as Stratford-Eltham scored two tries to Willem Ratu and Jordan MacFarlane.

The lead changed three times late in the second half with excellent sideline kicking from Jacomb and Straford-Eltham’s Rocky Olsen.

But Inglewood’s performance was a big improvement from its first-round loss to Clifton.

Jacomb and flanker Hayden Keeling were prominent for the home team, while MacFarlane was a standout as Stratford-Eltham used him to carry the ball forward.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Clifton’s forwards enjoyed a clear edge against defending champions Tukapa.

Clifton beat defending champions Tukapa 24-8 at Tikorangi in the repeat of last year’s final.

The home team were able to create space down the edges and looked superior with ball in hand, while Tukapa should expect a few more players to return from injury within the next few weeks.

New Plymouth Old Boys are also two-from-two with a gutsy 17-11 win against Coastal.

Old Boys led 7-0 at the break.

All Blacks lock Josh Lord started for Coastal in his first match since knee surgery just over 10 months ago.

In the women’s competition, Southern and Clifton are unbeaten after two weeks.

- This content has been brought to you by Sport News Taranaki.