Solo Trans-Tasman sailors forced to return to port

Lucy Te Moananui was forced to return to Port Taranaki after the start of the Solo Trans-Tasman Yacht Challenge (file photo).

Two of the nine sailors racing across the Tasman Sea are now moored at Port Taranaki after a testing start to the time-honoured race.

Lucy Te Moananui, the only female competitor in the Ray White New Plymouth Solo Trans-Tasman Yacht Challenge, was forced to turn back to port after she developed sail and electronic issues.

Race organisers report her sail problems saw her crabbing at two to three knots overnight on Sunday, and she had been unsuccessful in resolving the issues in the rough choppy sea.

She joins Australian sailor Trevor Hill in port after he had an issue with his yacht’s autopilot during the pre-start checks.

Another competitor, Mike Carter aboard Allegresse, also returned to port after the start of the race on Sunday after sailing 12 nautical miles and also discovering he had some onboard problems.

However, Carter set sail at first light on Monday to join the remaining sailors on the 1240 nautical mile voyage to reach the Southport Yacht Club on Queensland’s Gold Coast.

Race organisers said all the remaining skippers had reported the first overnight conditions as challenging as the sailed through testing weather fronts that have been battering the Tasman Sea, including 44 knot winds.

Malcolm Dickson aboard Sarau leads the fleet on Tuesday morning after covering 79 nautical miles in the last 24 hours.

He was just ahead of Mark Hipgrave, aboard Mister Lucky, who had covered a similar distance.

The race, which is contested every four years, is the second-oldest continuously-run single-handed ocean race in the world and the only one of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere.