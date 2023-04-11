Police investigating report of burglary at Waitara charity store

It is unknown how much was stolen after the Waitara Hospice shop on Princess St was hit by burglars over Easter. (File photo)

Police are investigating after the Waitara Hospice charity shop was burgled over the Easter break.

On Tuesday, New Plymouth police confirmed it had received a report the Princess St store had been broken into, and an investigation was underway.

At this stage, it was unclear of the exact time or day of the burglary or what had been taken, but it appeared a window had been smashed to gain entry to the property.

A post on the Waitara Hospice Shop Facebook page informed the public of the burglary and advised the store was closed on Tuesday as a result.