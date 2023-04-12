Traffic delays coming on Waitara's Princess St

Storm water work on the roundabout at the intersection of Princess St, Waitara, and SH3 will start next week.

Drivers using State Highway 3 near Waitara can expect lengthy delays from Monday as the next stage of work around Princess St starts.

National road agency Waka Kotahi said SH3 would be reduced to one lane with stop-go traffic control put in place at the intersection.

Preliminary work at the site of the Princess St roundabout and pedestrian and cyclist underpass project started almost a month ago and was expected to be finished by late 2024.

The work is part of the $82 million programme to improve safety on SH3 between Bell Block and Waitara where 15 people have died over the past decade.

The Princess St roundabout is the first of four roundabouts to be built as part of the project, which also includes median barrier and other safety improvements.

Waka Kotahi said the storm water infrastructure work would take about three weeks as contractors connected to the pipe that was laid along almost a kilometre of SH3 last year.

There will be no access to SH3 from Princess Street West (Waitara side), and vice versa, while the work was being completed.

Drivers could use Bayly St or Nelson St to travel to and from Waitara. Access to and from Princess St East (Tikorangi side) will remain open.