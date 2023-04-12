Taranaki pensioner's attempt to hide illegal catch foiled by fishery officers

A Taranaki man tried to hide some of his illegal catch of green lipped mussels, but eventually admitted to taking 163, more than three times the legal limit.

On Wednesday, David John Frederickson appeared in the New Plymouth District Court, and pleaded guilty to one charge of exceeding the daily limit for shellfish.

The summary of facts said on November 25 last year, Frederickson was at Epiha beach, at the end of Lower Epiha Rd in Motunui, gathering green lipped mussels.

Fishery officers on patrol in the area noticed the defendant’s car, and after checking his details, discovered he had previously been issued an infringement notice in 2013 for taking too many pāua, some of which were undersized.

At 5.15pm, the officers noticed Frederickson walking along with a white bucket, before he then ducked behind a nearby rock.

Andy Jackson/Stuff A Taranaki pensioner caught with an illegal mussel catch faced up to the New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday.

Suspecting the 68-year-old was attempting to conceal his illegal catch, a fishery officer called on a colleague for assistance.

When Frederickson was spoken to, he showed the officers the contents of his bucket, which held 50 mussels, which is the legal daily catch limit.

However, when a sweep of the area near the rock where Frederickson had been seen hiding behind was completed, a further 113 mussels were found in a pile, under the water.

Frederickson initially denied any responsibility for the dumped mussels, but later admitted to taking more of the shellfish than he should have.

Prosecutor Holly Bullock, who represented the Ministry for Primary Industries, asked for a fine of $750, citing the amount of mussels taken.

The legal daily catch limit for green lipped mussels is 50.

However, defence lawyer Shayne Lawrey asked the court to take into account that Frederickson’s main source of income was the pension.

He said the defendant did regret his actions and knew it had been “stupid”.

Frederickson had also cooperated with fishery officers after he was caught out, Lawrey said.

Community magistrate Carla na Nagara convicted the defendant, and said the amount of mussels taken did not reflect well on him, given he had been previously warned for taking too much kaimoana.

While she accepted the catch was for him and his family, rather than for any commercial gain, this did not take away from the serious nature of the offending.

“The limits are there for a reason, and you’ve chosen to ignore them.”

She fined Frederickson $600, along with $130 in court costs. The maximum fine available for this offence is $20,000.