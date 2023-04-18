National art exhibition to stop at Taranaki gallery

Untitled by Bill Hammond will be among the artworks on display at Percy Thomson Gallery from May 5.

Artworks with connections to literature, narrative and story plots will be touring the North Island, stopping in Stratford in May-June.

Don’t judge a book by its cover; it may take you on another journey will be at Percy Thomson Gallery, with a mix of works from local and national artists.

South Taranaki-based artist Elliot Collins said the exhibition would regard books as means and vehicles that could lead to an artsy adventure.

“That is what the show will be most about, it will be starting someplace and getting somewhere else,” he said.

Collins, who is also a tutor in the Witt Te Pūkenga art department, said the exhibition would have some of his old works, which were part of a private collection, as well as never-before-seen works ranging from text-based painting to sculpture that played with language and colour.

He will be one of the 27 artists whose art will be in the show, which includes more than 30 artworks on loan from a private collection at Wallace Arts Trust.

Gallery director Laura Campbell said four book-based works played a “pivotal” role in creating the exhibition.

Campbell, who has also curated the exhibition, said the four essential works were Earth Book 2 by Len Castle, Models, Methods and Assumptions by Paul Cullen, In Search for an Invisible Rose by Peter Madden and Art book and sound by Leon Van Den Eijkel.

Percy Thomson Gallery Day Job Given Up by Elliot Collins was one of the artworks on display at Percy Thomson Gallery from May 5.

“These artists have all been inspired by either literature or the physical presence of a book itself.

“Some artists have done sculptures using books and paper, other artists deconstructed the book.

“So it’s about the perfect versus imperfect nature of literature and books,” she said.

The exhibition will open at 6pm on Friday, May 5 at Percy Thomson Gallery, and stay there for seven weeks until June 23.

After exhibiting in Stratford, the exhibition will move to the Wallace Gallery in Morrinsville and then return to Pah Homestead in Auckland.