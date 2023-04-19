Health professionals advising people to get vaccinated as flu season approaches

Flu jabs are free for people at higher risk of getting sick.

Taranaki residents are being encouraged to get a flu jab as winter approaches.

Getting immunised now helps to stop the spread of influenza in the community, Dr Neil de Wet, Medical Officer of Health for Te Whatu Ora Taranaki, said.

“Now is an especially good time to ensure you have had your annual influenza vaccination, and you are fully vaccinated for Covid-19 and up to date with boosters,” he said.

“Covid-19 and influenza vaccinations can be given at the same time; both continue to be very important in helping reduce the risk of becoming severely unwell and needing hospital care.”

The influenza vaccine is free for people at higher risk of getting very sick from influenza.

This includes those aged 65 years and over, Māori and Pasifika aged 55 years and over, pregnant women, people who have a long-term medical condition like diabetes, asthma, or a heart condition (ages 6 months+), children aged 6 months to 12 years and people with mental health and addiction issues.

“As expected, we are also starting to see influenza (flu) cases and would expect an increase in cases during flu season which typically peaks between May and October,” de Wet said.

And Covid-19 continues to circulate in the community.

“Covid-19 and influenza, as well as other viruses causing respiratory infections, spread more easily in the colder months and these illnesses are expected to increase in winter.”

Nationally, in the week ended April 9, the flu positive SARI hospitalisation rate has increased for the fourth consecutive week above the seasonal threshold indicating an early start to the flu season, stats show.

The Ministry of Health previously said 2022’s flu season was “one of the most challenging we’ve seen in recent years”.

The number of flu cases in New Zealand was four times higher than in previous years.

In 2022, 1.29​ million Kiwis had a flu vaccine – 71%​ of those aged 65+ (578,807)​ people were vaccinated against flu.