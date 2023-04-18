Leading sailors nearing finish line in Solo Trans-Tasman Challenge

Lucy Te Moananui was forced to withdraw from the 50th anniversary race of the Solo Trans-Tasman Yacht Challenge, with the leading sailors expected to cross the finish line later this week.

The leading solo sailors racing across the Tasman are expected to reach the finish line in Australia within the next couple of days.

Less than 40 nautical miles separated the two leaders in the Ray White New Plymouth Solo Trans-Tasman Yacht Challenge by late morning on Tuesday as the fleet heads to the Southport Yacht Club on Queensland’s Gold Coast having left New Plymouth on April 9.

Malcolm Dickson aboard Sarau was leading the fleet with 242 nautical miles to the finish line.

Dickson had covered 139 nautical miles in the last 24 hours, with speed of close to 10 knots.

READ MORE:

* Solo Trans-Tasman sailors forced to return to port

* 1240 nautical miles awaits sailors in trans-Tasman solo race

* From an English lake to sailing solo across the Tasman



He was just ahead of Mike Carter on Allegresse who was 281 nautical miles from the finish line.

Carter had covered the most distance in the last 24 hours, having made 183 nautical miles.

Less than 20 nautical miles back was Jim O’Keefe aboard Hullabaloo who was 300 nautical miles from the Southport Yacht Club.

Three sailors – Lucy Te Moananui (Nerrisa K), Trevor Hill (Apriori) and Alan Yardley (Melting Pot) – were forced to retire from the race due to various issues with their yachts.

The race, which is contested every four years, is the second-oldest continuously-run single-handed ocean race in the world and the only one of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere.