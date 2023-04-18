Selection of international short movies coming to New Plymouth

The Show Me Short Film Festival winter season takes place in Auckland, Wellington, and for the first time this year –New Plymouth.

German, Indian, Italian and Lithuanian short films will be shown at New Plymouth’s Len Lye Cinema in the next three months.

For the first time, New Plymouth will be part of the Show Me Short film festival winter season, with the other locations being Auckland and Wellington.

Director Gina Dellabarca said the New Plymouth screenings will start on Thursday with five Lithuanian short movies.

The shorts from Northern Europe were “layered stories”, which have been successful at being placed in film festivals around the world, Dellabarca said.

READ MORE:

* New Plymouth cinema makes room for one of the worst films ever made

* Arts snippets: Coming up in Taranaki's arts and entertainment scene

* New Zealand's Documentary Edge Festival receives Academy Awards boost



“The ethos of Show Me Short is about making short films more accessible to all New Zealanders, so we are really delighted to be able to extend outside of Auckland and Wellington.”

She said New Plymouth was an art and culture-friendly city, which was proven by the sold-out fundraising screening of Ukrainian short movies last year.

“That was a sign for us that there are a lot of film lovers in New Plymouth.”

The winter season of the festival will include five screenings, with the first being the Lithuanian shorts at 7pm on Thursday.

Then on May 11 it will be the German short movies, followed by a collection of shorts by the New Zealand Queer community on June 1.

The Indian shorts will then come to Taranaki on June 22 and Italian shorts on July 13.