Second weka found in South Taranaki prompt fears of illegal release

This weka was found in a backyard in Manaia in December which prompted the Department of Conservation to ask for people to look out for a second bird.

The discovery of a second weka near the small South Taranaki town of Manaia has the Department of Conservation worried someone has been illegally been releasing the birds.

The capture on private property, by a couple who volunteer at a predator-free sanctuary, could also signal an increased danger of the birds becoming established, posing a significant risk to wildlife on Taranaki Maunga, DOC says.

“We’re continuing to ask locals to keep an eye out and report any weka sightings to us,” DOC biodiversity supervisor Jared Coombes said.

Although the large brown flightless birds, known for their feisty and curious personalities, were common in many alpine areas in the South Island, they had not been sighted in Taranaki for decades.

Their closest known natural habitat in the North Island was near Opotiki or the Hauraki Gulf.

DOC said in a statement because of their scavenging habits, weka could have a real predatory impact on burrow and ground nesting birds, like the endangered kiwi, as well as reptiles and large invertebrates.

“If weka were to get on Taranaki Maunga they pose a real risk to the native wildlife while the ecosystems and populations are still in such a recovery phase.”

DOC also warned anyone found releasing weka without permission was likely to be prosecuted, and if found guilty, could face up to two years in jail and fines of up to $100,000 under the Wildlife Act.

The latest weka capture, near the end of March, followed Manaia resident Peter Andreoli snaring the first in December.

Guy and Jenny Oakley, who volunteered at predator free sanctuary Rotokare Scenic Reserve and for the Taranaki Kiwi Trust, caught the second weka after some effort on their Manaia property.

“I thought there was only one weka, and it had been caught,” Jenny said.

“But Guy saw the rear end of a weka disappearing through the grass one day”.

She then heard a weka doing its “cooee” call in a swampy area of their farm.

To attract the weka the couple then spent several days playing weka calls off Jenny’s phone, which the bird would reply to.

But catching the wayward weka was not so easy.

“I talked to DOC and set up a live-catch possum cage with cat nuts and a bit of meat in it, but it (the weka) was pinching the food from between the bars without entering the trap,” she said.

Determined not to give up, she changed her tactics based on DOC advice.

“A DOC ranger mentioned weka like going through dark tunnels, so I wrapped the trap up in black cloth,” she said.

The first night the couple caught a rat, before capturing the weka 24 hours later.

“It was very healthy looking and quite happy,” she said.

DOC took the weka to Brooklands Zoo to join the weka caught by Andreoli.

A DOC spokesperson said the birds were being cared for off-display at the zoo, while further DNA tests were undertaken and a decision was made on where they would be re-homed.