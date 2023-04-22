Vietnam veteran: The nightmares have stopped but memories linger

Ron Prichard served in the Vietnam War and received a Distinguished Conduct Medal for bravery.

The nightmares went on for years. Decades. They were dreams about a gun. Or a big hill. A hill that had booby traps all over it.

In reality Ron Prichard​ never had to go near that particular hill in Vietnam. But in the dark of night it was a frightening threat.

And knowing the New Zealand Army scouts were good at finding traps in the jungle, even in the dark, didn’t stop the bad dreams, Prichard, from New Plymouth, says.

“Not everybody else's scouts were that good. The Aussies couldn’t find the traps in the daytime.”

He doesn't have those bad dreams any more. He still has “military dreams, but also there's an awareness now that I'm too old...”

Prichard, 79, was one of more than 3000 Kiwis who fought in Vietnam between 1963 and 1972. Thirty-seven Kiwis were killed, including corporal Jim Gatenby​, of Opunake.

After returning to New Zealand Prichard was awarded a Distinguished Conduct Medal (DCM) – one of only four given out during the Vietnam war.

The citation for the medal says: “With complete disregard for his own safety he went forward time and time again into areas under enemy fire to treat the wounded and assist in their evacuation.”

The DCM is one step down from a Victoria Cross.

But it’s a big step-down, Prichard says. He’s a humble man and talks down the series of events that saw him awarded for bravery.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff At the completion of his tour Prichard had had 27 contacts with the enemy.

Prichard was a medical orderly with 5 platoon Victor Two company arriving in Vietnam in November 1967. Victor Company was deployed from the 1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment (1RNZIR) base in West Malaysia.

His medical training was a one-week first aid course “plus some extra bits”.

On January 13, 1968, during Operation Duntroon, in the Phuoc Tuy province 5 Platoon ambushed some enemy soldiers.

They could hear the enemy talking, Prichard says.

The platoon had formed “a triangle with a machine gun on each point, and one in the middle or wherever it was needed”.

Another New Zealand group were waiting in ambush further down the track, so the platoon’s major decided to stay hidden assuming that when the enemy reached the ambush they’d come running back down to where his soldiers were waiting. Which is what happened.

It was all on.

“Three of our guys got wounded. One had a bullet through the arm. I think it was a big hole. Because it's dark I can't see. I’m doing this by Braille.”

Later, they built a fire so the helicopter could find them to pick up the wounded, he says.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Distinguished Conduct Medal is on the far left.

“We're by the fire and the bad guys are out there, you know? But the sergeant, I was really impressed by him, stood up. I was prepared to kneel up to get this guy on a stretcher onto the helicopter, but not stand up by the fire while there's still unfriendly people out there.”

It was nearly 55 years ago. And memory is a funny thing. Prichard can remember some of his time in Vietnam. But not all of it. He reads about himself in a book, but he doesn’t always remember things the way they were written.

“I'm not sure who's wrong. It might be them or might be me. For this [interview] I prefer that somebody else that was there with me was here but...” There’s not many of them left.

He does remember his friend being killed. They’d been in the army together for two years, even rooming together for a while.

It was during Operation Coburg, February 1, 1968. They were in Bien Hoa province, he says.

According to the medal citation the enemy “maintained a steady volume of fire”, but again Prichard moved forward to where his friend lay.

“He was shooting around one side of the tree at another guy around the other side of the tree,” he says. “So he's shooting right-handed around the left-hand side of a tree, so he's got his whole torso out, so it caught him in the shoulder through his heart.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff After Prichard returned from Vietnam he had nightmares for decades.

After losing his mate, Prichard just had to get on with it, he says.

A couple of weeks later, February 7, during the same operation, they again had “contact” with the enemy.

“We didn't walk along tracks, we used compass bearings through the bush.” But “two guys” saw them crossing a track and they “weighed in,” he says.

A radio operator was killed.

Prichard was waiting for a helicopter to come and collect the body, he says.

“We're sitting there because we're not a priority job, because our guy’s dead. And he's not going to get any deader, so we can wait while they do other stuff.”

Normally if they had contact with the enemy they’d move away, so they couldn’t be found. But waiting for the helicopter meant they had to stay put.

“They had a pretty good idea where we were.” And the two guys turned out to be hundreds.

The next morning before first light the Vietcong decided to attack, but the Kiwis were ready.

Each morning Prichard’s platoon would get up at first light – that’s before dawn, he says, first light. They’d get into position with their rifles and stay there for two hours.

“This training used to piss me off because I'm thinking if every army in the world does this what’s the bloody point. Nobody's going to attack you.”

But not all armies did it, he says. The Americans, for instance, played volleyball.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Decades after his deployment Prichard still feels bad about the Vietnamese killed in the war.

So, the Vietcong attacked assuming the Kiwis would be asleep, he says.

“But of course everybody's lying there with their rifle ready to go in case something happens. It went on for a couple of hours. It was lucky no-one was killed because they put rockets under the trees.”

The medal citation said: “While the enemy attack was at its peak and the 5 Platoon position was raked with enemy small arms and rocket fire, Private Prichard left his own pit and crawled from weapon pit to weapon pit treating each soldier in turn. When he had treated all the wounded, he crawled back to the most seriously wounded soldier and remained with him until the enemy attack was beaten off.”

Prichard worked on a soldier who had been hit by shrapnel and had a “big hole in his chest”.

He had to use a dressing, made in 1945, that was encased in something like a big sticking plaster, he says.

“Sometime between 1945 and 1968 the adhesive has ceased to stick. And I'm trying to stick this thing on this guy to seal the hole in his chest to stop the air going in and out and nothing's working. I was not very happy. I'm still not. 1945,” he shakes his head. “That's the New Zealand Army.”

Altogether Prichard had 27 contacts with the enemy.

“It's a funny number. Sometimes it doesn't seem very many. And sometimes it seems a lot. I feel bad about the (Vietnamese) guys who were killed. I mean, there must be a lot of them. We’ve got no idea.”

After leaving Vietnam he only started to feel safe when he was on a bus from Singapore to Malaysia.

“But coming home and walking up the street and looking at the mountain,” he says, “That was cool.”