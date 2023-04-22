Watchdog gives big tick for compliance at controversial city site

The remediation and clean up of the now closed down agrichemical plant in New Plymouth, pictured before demolition began at the site last year, is being regularly monitored by the Taranaki Regional Council. (File photo)

The region’s environmental watchdog has given a high pass mark for resource consent compliance at one of New Plymouth’s most controversial sites.

In September last year, Corteva publicly declared its promise to undertake a thorough testing regime and full remediation of its Paritutu site in New Plymouth, which once made a herbicide used to concoct Agent Orange, a defoliant used by the United States during the Vietnam War.

From the 1960s to 1987, Ivon Watkins (later Ivon Watkins-Dow) made the herbicide 2,4, 5-T, which contained the toxic dioxin TCDD, which has been linked to cancers and birth defects.

In February this year, Dow Chemical (NZ) Ltd officially took over ownership of the 16-hectare property from Corteva.

No production has taken place at the site since 2021, but Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) continues its monitoring role, with its latest report to be considered at a meeting of its operations and regulatory committee on Wednesday.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom was one Taranaki leader who pushed for a clear commitment from the plant’s owner to pay for the clean-up. (File photo)

“Environmental monitoring continues to be undertaken by the council to ensure that no adverse effects occurs during the site shutdown, demolition and remediation phases,” the report said.

TRC staff conducted four inspections at the site during the annual monitoring period, and carried out a set of water sampling for the purposes of pesticide analysis.

Two biomonitoring surveys, and an intertidal marine inspection were also completed.

The report said TRC staff were provided with groundwater and stormwater data from monitoring carried out by independent consultants.

In its assessment of the data, the regional council said the company had demonstrated an overall, high level of environmental and administrative performance.

It also found “no significant impact” on air quality in the vicinity of the plant or on water quality in the Herekawe stream.

Puke Ariki Heritage Collections The Ivon Watkins Dow chemical factory, as it was known by in the 1960s.

The clean-up of the site is expected to take years and cost millions of dollars.

Concerns about contamination and exposure of nearby residents to chemicals produced at the plant have been long-standing.

During the 1980s, elevated levels of TCDD were found in the soil where the site bordered reserve land and a residential street.

In 1998, similar levels were found on Mt Moturoa.

Meanwhile, recently released research accused authorities of a long-standing campaign to suppress evidence about the health impacts of dioxin emissions from the production of the herbicide 2,4,5-T at the plant during the 1960s.