Third attempt ends with line honours for former Nelson sailor in Solo Trans-Tasman Challenge

Malcolm Dickson aboard Sarau arrives into the Southport Yacht Club marina after taking line honours in the Solo Trans-Tasman Yacht Challenge.

Malcolm Dickson’s third attempt at the Solo Trans Tasman Yacht Challenge has proven to be his best after taking line honours.

Dickson, aboard Sarau, crossed the finish line at the Southport Yacht Club on Queensland’s Gold Coast on Wednesday, having left New Plymouth on April 9.

He finished the 1240 nautical mile journey in nine days, 20 hours and 19 minutes.

There was a tight tussle for second, as Jim O’Keefe aboard Hullabaloo finished just 54 minutes ahead of Mike Carter on Allegresse. O’Keefe’s finishing time was 10 day, 14 hours and two minutes.

The International Rating Certificate handicap first place was won by Mark Hipgrave aboard Mister Lucky who finished in 10 days, 23 hours and 24 minutes.

The handicap is based on the physical measurements of the boat, and is a rating rule to handicap different designs of keelboats allowing them to race together.

Stuff It was Dickson’s third time in the race.

Dickson, who had competed in the race in 1978 and 2018, was greeted at the Southport Yacht Club by family and friends, as well as a number of race organisers from New Plymouth.

As a teenager, Dickson designed and built his first keel boat, Spindrift, in which he competed in the 1978 Ray White New Plymouth Solo Trans-Tasman race.

He set up a boatyard in Nelson until 2000 when he sold the business to pursue his goal of sailing around the world.

Stuff It took Dickson nine days, 20 hours and 19 minutes to cross the Tasman Sea.

Dickson, who now lives in Northland, near Opua, will be awarded the Sir Francis Chichester Trophy, which arrived in New Zealand in April 1970, and was gifted by Lady Chichester.

It has been awarded to the first skipper over the line each race together with the presentation of The Taranaki Newspapers Ltd Trophy, made in 1970 by New Plymouth cabinetmaker Wally Briggs.

The race, which is contested every four years, is the second-oldest continuously-run single-handed ocean race in the world and the only one of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere.