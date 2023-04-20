Taranaki Lotto winners claim two more big prizes within a week
Taranaki Lotto players are on a roll after two more prizes were won this week.
A Taranaki Lotto Strike player who purchased their ticket online won $250,000 from Wednesday night’s draw.
In the same draw, a player picked up $24,400 from a share of second division after buying their ticket at New Plymouth central New World.
It follows a retired Waitara couple winning first division and a prize of $1 million from Saturday night’s draw.
In a statement release by Lotto NZ, the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, said they planned to pay off their mortgage.
A few days prior to that win, a New Plymouth player also picked up a share of second division.
Powerball was not struck in the latest draw and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $15m.