Taranaki Lotto winners claim two more big prizes within a week

14:09, Apr 20 2023
Two more Lotto prizes were won in Taranaki after the latest draw.
Supplied
Two more Lotto prizes were won in Taranaki after the latest draw.

Taranaki Lotto players are on a roll after two more prizes were won this week.

A Taranaki Lotto Strike player who purchased their ticket online won $250,000 from Wednesday night’s draw.

In the same draw, a player picked up $24,400 from a share of second division after buying their ticket at New Plymouth central New World.

It follows a retired Waitara couple winning first division and a prize of $1 million from Saturday night’s draw.

READ MORE:
* Player wins $1m, but Lotto jackpots to $12m for Wednesday
* Ticket sold in New Plymouth nets Lotto Strike player $200k
* Auckland couple who won $17m in Lotto hope money will last generations

In a statement release by Lotto NZ, the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, said they planned to pay off their mortgage.

A few days prior to that win, a New Plymouth player also picked up a share of second division.

Powerball was not struck in the latest draw and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $15m.

Taranaki Daily News