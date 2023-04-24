Loss of live exports will be felt in Taranaki says farming leader

Cattle trucks wait on the Blyde wharf to load cattle on to the Galloway Express at Port Taranaki on Thursday last week.

The head of Federated Farmers in Taranaki has warned the loss of live exporting will be felt throughout the region as the last cattle carrier left port last week ahead of a nationwide ban.

Mark Hooper, who was also on the Federated Farmers national board, said while there would be some big dairy operations within Taranaki that would suffer by not being able to export live stock, the ban would be felt almost universally.

“It’s often either farm owners or share milkers who raise a few extras, maybe a dozen or even 20 surplus that they rear each year, that can be sold that will also feel it,” he said.

“It provides an excellent boost for their income, particularly share milkers, if they are trying to build up a bit of capital because their only asset is livestock.”

“So that good avenue would now be taken off the table and that's one of the big frustrations with losing that trade,” he said.

A bill to ban live exports was passed in September last year, after concerns over ongoing animal welfare issues during voyages.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor believes livestock exports by sea are unethical.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said last week banning of livestock exports by sea protected New Zealand’s reputation as an ethical food producer.

“The voyage times and the journey through the tropics to the northern hemisphere markets will always impose challenges. New Zealand’s remoteness means animals are at sea for extended periods, heightening their susceptibility to heat stress and other welfare-associated risks,” O’Connor said.

One of the last cattle carriers to leave New Zealand’s shores was the Galloway Express which left Port Taranaki for China on Thursday night.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Primary Industries said the carrier had received an animal welfare export certificate for 4000 cattle.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Dairy cows are loaded on the cattle carrier Galloway Express at Port Taranaki.

“The actual number of animals loaded will in all likelihood be lower, as each and every animal is assessed by MPI-approved veterinarians,” the spokesperson said.

“Any deemed unfit to travel will not be loaded.”

The decision to ban live exports from April 30 could be short-lived, however, after National leader Christopher Luxon announced they would resume, albeit with stricter rules, under his party’s agricultural policy if it was elected in October.

That was welcomed by Hooper which said the decision was consistent with what Federated Farmers had made submissions on before the bill was passed through Parliament.

“It should be retained, and we should be working towards a gold standard operation around animal welfare outcome,” he said.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Taranaki Federated Farmers president Mark Hooper wants a gold standard of operation around animal welfare for live exports.

“The big issue we have is when we have a government that can make a decision to cut that trade off it cuts back confidence from investors.”

That lack of confidence meant transport companies were unlikely to invest in more animal welfare improvements to their vessels if they were going to be banned from significant export markets like New Zealand, Hooper said.

“But that’s really what the industry needs, to work towards that gold standard, but no one is going to do that while we have this government whim hanging over the top of us.”