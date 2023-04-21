HMNZS Aotearoa returns to her home port ahead of Anzac Day commemorations

HMNZS Aotearoa captain, Commander Dave Barr, talks about manoeuvering the Navy's newest and largest ship around the Marlborough Sounds, and further afield.

The Royal New Zealand Navy’s newest and largest ship, the HMNZS Aotearoa, has returned to her home port in Taranaki.

The 26,000-tonne auxiliary ship berthed at Port Taranaki shortly after 9.30am on Friday having come north from the top of the South Island where she had been undergoing training exercises and practising navigation ahead of overseas deployment later this year.

Under the control of commander David Barr, HMNZS Aotearoa’s core crew of 64 officers would remain in the region through until Wednesday.

The ship’s company would be supporting Anzac Day services throughout Taranaki as well as taking part in the New Plymouth Boys’ High School Valour Project on April 26.

Having come out of a period of maintenance, the ship had been circumnavigating the North Island when it made the surprise visit to the Sounds via Tory Channel on Wednesday for various exercises.

Since making her first visit to her home port two years ago, the ship has provided disaster relief in Tonga following last year’s volcanic eruptions, and resupplied New Zealand’s Antarctic McMurdo research station with 10 million litres of fuel.