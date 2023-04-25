Taranaki watchdog pings New Plymouth council over consent issues

Paint chips left on Kawaroa reef after the outdoor pools were emptied at New Plymouth’s Todd Energy Aquatic Centre made the New Plymouth District Council non-compliant with its resource consent.

New Plymouth District Council has been given a “must do better” grade over two resource consents it manages, including one for the city’s pool.

The NPDC has been told to improve its environmental performance for two of its resource consents in the Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) annual monitoring reports, which puts the NPDC in the 2% of the region’s 998 consent holders that need to up their game.

However it was performing well in administration with regard to both sites, the TRC said.

One of those consents allowed the NPDC to run wastewater management at the Todd Energy Aquatic Centre, including for wastewater to be discharged from the ocean outfall onto the Kawaroa reef foreshore when the outdoor pools were emptied at the end of the season.

The NPDC was found to be non-compliant with the consent on one occasion, after an unauthorised discharge of paint chips were spilt onto the reef after the outdoor pools were drained. After testing, no environmental effects from the incident were discovered.

The other consent was for Urenui and Onaero beach camps, and allowed NPDC to discharge septic tank-treated sewage to groundwater via infiltration trenches at both sites.

The report said the NPDC was given two abatement notices for exceeding the consented limits of wastewater effluent volumes discharged into the trenches.

However, testing found there were no adverse effects, and NPDC had been “proactive” in fixing the issue.

The two reports for the 2021/2022 period were tabled ahead of Wednesday’s meeting of TRC’s operations and regulatory committee.

Across all the monitored consent holders for the 2021/22 year, there were 88% performing at a high level, the highest percentage in a decade.

By way of comparison, the 2012/2013 figure was 59%, the report said.