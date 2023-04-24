Jail for Taranaki man who knocked woman out as she held her child

Jeremiah Bishop has been jailed for four years at the New Plymouth District Court on charges of serious domestic violence. (File photo).

A man who told his former partner he would “blow her head off” if she told anyone how her toddler was injured has been jailed for four years.

Jeremiah Norton Bishop, 31, had been in an “on-off relationship” with the victim, the New Plymouth District Court heard at his sentencing on Friday.

The woman had an 18-month daughter that was not Bishop’s biological child, a summary of facts said.

In January 2022, the victim was living in New Plymouth and the defendant would visit her there.

During one of his visits, the pair got into an argument. The victim left the house with her child and sat outside at a wooden table.

Bishop followed her, and picked up a nearby chair, while he continued to yell at the woman.

He then broke the chair over the victim and her child.

The woman was left with significant bruising.

In April last year, the victim was staying with Bishop at East Beach in Waitara.

During her stay, the summary of facts described Bishop as being “very controlling” of the woman, constantly wanting to know where she was, and who she was with.

Bishop would only let the victim leave the house for reasons he approved, and gave her a time when she needed to back.

Supplied The gun found by police during a search of Jeremiah Bishop's home, where he was arrested for serious domestic violence.

On April 17, the defendant told the woman she couldn’t leave the house because she was “grounded”.

The two argued about this, before the woman, who was holding her daughter, turned to leave.

As she did so, Bishop punched her with such force it knocked her out, and she and the child fell to the ground.

After she regained consciousness, she discovered her daughter’s face had been bruised in the fall.

“The defendant blamed the victim for causing the injury to her daughter, and threatened that if he was in any way made responsible for her injury he would ‘blow her head off’,” the summary said.

Bishop had a cut down, .303 rifle and ammunition.

“He handed the victim a live round of ammunition and stated that one was for her.”

Andy Jackson/Stuff Members of the armed offenders squad were sent to Waitara to arrest Bishop in April last year, and a loaded gun was seized. (File photo)

Two days later, Bishop let the victim leave the property.

She reported the offending to police, and members of the armed offenders squad were deployed immediately to the address to arrest Bishop.

During the search of the property officers found the loaded firearm.

Bishop was charged with six charges, including assault with a weapon and threatening to kill, which he pleaded guilty to.

After receiving credit for his guilty pleas, remorse and background factors, Judge Gregory Hikaka jailed Bishop for four years, and granted an order to destroy the firearm and ammunition.