Teen accused of murder denied bail ahead of three-week trial

A three-week trial related to the alleged murder of 57-year-old Adrian Humphreys will take place in the High Court later this year. (File photo)

A teenager accused of murdering a 57-year-old man at a remote Taranaki campground has been denied bail for a second time.

The 17-year-old, who has interim name suppression, has pleaded not guilty to the May 7, 2022, murder of Adrian Humphreys in Tāngarākau, eastern Taranaki, along with a second charge of committing a burglary with a weapon.

In October last year, the teen applied to the High Court for electronically monitored bail, which was denied.

A second application was heard last week by the court, but again his release on bail was declined.

A three-week trial in the High Court at New Plymouth will begin on October 30.