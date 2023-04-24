Teen accused of murder denied bail ahead of three-week trial
A teenager accused of murdering a 57-year-old man at a remote Taranaki campground has been denied bail for a second time.
The 17-year-old, who has interim name suppression, has pleaded not guilty to the May 7, 2022, murder of Adrian Humphreys in Tāngarākau, eastern Taranaki, along with a second charge of committing a burglary with a weapon.
In October last year, the teen applied to the High Court for electronically monitored bail, which was denied.
A second application was heard last week by the court, but again his release on bail was declined.
A three-week trial in the High Court at New Plymouth will begin on October 30.