A Vietnam War taonga brings the living and the dead, the physical and the spiritual together

New Plymouth Vietnam veteran Roy Komene with the taonga that has been made for Victor 5 Company.

A Vietnam War remembrance taonga has been made for New Zealand’s Victor 5 Company so those who served can be “together” for future reunions.

The taonga was made by a “number of carvers from Victor 5 in 2019”, Vietnam veteran Roy Komene said.

The top part of the wooden sculpture has the names of the four men from Victor 5.2RAR/NZ (ANZAC) Battalion who died in Vietnam – Malcolm Sutherland, Sonny Jones, John Winter and Ces Fisk.

The names of those who have died since the war had been added to the taonga, which will take centre stage during any future reunions, Komene, (Taranaki iwi), said.

“It’s a memorial remembrance taonga. Our men are dying very fast.

“When we have a reunion we're looking at the physical and the spiritual. So we're all in one place at the same time, like in Vietnam. So all the living have got our dead up there with us, so we are a complete muster.”

They have soldiers, who have died since the war, buried in the US, UK, and Australia and in urupa all over New Zealand.

“This way when we have the reunion they are all there, in the physical, the ones that are living and the spiritual, and we’re combined together.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The taonga will stay in New Plymouth until the Company’s reunion towards the end of next year.

There are four New Zealand flags, for the four men who died in combat 1970/71 and in the centre is the company’s standard.

The taonga was on display at a reunion in Taupo earlier in the year, Komene said.

And now it is in New Plymouth until the next reunion, which will be held towards the end of 2024.

“We're coming here because one of ours died during Covid. So we're bringing the reunion here, so they can come and mourn.”

And over time names will be added until it’s a memorial to the whole company.

“I’ll be the last,” Komene joked. “I’ll turn off the lights.”