Festival of Lights pumps $8.3 million into Taranaki economy

New Plymouth’s iconic light festival helped pump $8.3 million into the Taranaki economy, according to a council commissioned economic research report.

The report, conducted by Business and Economic Research Ltd (BERL), found the TSB Festival of Lights attracted 140,000 visitors across the five weeks it was open.

Of those visitors, 28% were believed to have come from outside Taranaki contributing to 38,786 individual nights stayed within the region.

In comparison, the 2020 Womad festival contributed $6.1m to the gross domestic product of Taranaki with more than 16,000 people attending - almost 11,000 of whom were from outside the region.

After a year’s absence because of Covid restrictions, the Festival of Lights was lauded by the hospitality and accommodation sector with calls for it to be extended beyond its five-week schedule.

However, New Plymouth District Council event lead and festival manager Lisa Ekdahl said in January there were a number of factors to consider before any consideration was given to extending the festival, including how long the installations could be exposed to the elements.

“And in deciding how long the event runs, it's a fine balance between providing a quality experience and working within our budget,” she said.

Brook Sabin/Stuff There were calls for the festival to be extended beyond five weeks due to its popularity.

The festival costs around $1m to deliver with about 35% of that coming from sponsorship and grants.

The latest festival, which ran between December 17 and January 22 at Pukekura Park, featured 13 new light installations, 96 performances, as well as two regional pop-up events at Inglewood and Waitara.

It attracted 40,000 visitors during its first 10 days.

The BERL report also found 70% of visitors to the region during that period came to visit the festival with the council receiving a 92% overall satisfaction rating from those who attended.

It followed an extraordinary popular winter light festival which coincided with the first public holiday to celebrate Matariki/Puanga.

The festival included lighting displays from the Huatoki Plaza, through Puke Ariki landing and on to the Coastal Walkway where the Wind Wand promenade was lit up while live acts performed throughout the city.