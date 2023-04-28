Leaks discovered on New Plymouth properties after water meters installed

About 5000 water meters have been installed so far across New Plymouth.

Leaks are being discovered across New Plymouth’s water network after the first 5000 meters have been installed.

The $18 million roll-out of water meters across the district started following the ratification of the council’s long-term plan in 2021.

At the time council officers said one of the major benefits of the meters would be an ability to identify leaks on residential properties.

So far, about 5000 of the 29,000 meters have been installed.

A council spokesperson confirmed leaks had already been found using the data from the meters, although the volume of those leaks and the number of properties affected was not available.

The spokesperson said council was now “working with customers to inform them” of potential leaks after higher than expected readings were recorded.

Households would be charged a metered rate until after 2024/5, a year after all meters are installed, and the tariff structure will be considered in the next long-term plan.

Confirmation that the data from the meters was already discovering potential leaks followed the council releasing details of the volume of water used throughout the district over the summer conservation period.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Restricting hose use during the sumer period has helped New Plymouth’s water usage. (File photo)

In the first three months of the year, households used 8% less water than the same period last year, a saving of 293 million litres.

“That’s 117 Olympic-sized pools more water that stayed in our streams and less money spent on treatment at our plants,” council three waters manager Mark Hall said.

Despite the savings, Hall said residents were still using an average of 304 litres of water a day.

“We can still make small positive changes to our water habits throughout the year which will make a significant difference overall.”

Meanwhile, the council spokesperson confirmed it was still on target with its water installation programme, which had not been impacted by supply delays previously been flagged as a potential risk.