From fit and healthy to struggling to talk and walk - a Taranaki father's struck down with rare disease

Phil Dickinson used to love adventure, going on 10km ocean swims with his wife, but now the mechanical engineer struggles to talk and needs a mobility scooter to get around.

Six years ago the Taranaki father was diagnosed with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), a rare neurological degenerative illness that is sometimes mistaken for Parkinson’s disease.

MSA affects the autonomic nervous system, which controls the heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature, respiration, digestion and movement. There is no known cause or cure.

Phil’s decline has been gradual, but in the last 12 months the condition has taken an obvious toll.

Last year he had to quit his job designing medical equipment and begin using a mobility scooter, a hard pill to swallow for the former ocean swimmer and mountain bike enthusiast.

He also has difficulty speaking, which is frustrating as he has full cognitive ability.

“Sometimes I feel trapped inside my body,” he said.

The 46-year-old first went to the doctor when he was getting dizzy walking up the stairs.

When he was finally diagnosed with MSA in 2017 he found relief there was a reason for the symptoms he’d been having.

“But then the relief turned to fear.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Phil and Chloe Dickinson are raising awareness and sharing their story about the rare neurological degenerative disease, Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), that Phil has been diagnosed with.

Life expectancy is eight to 10 years after being diagnosed. But he’s fit and relatively young and the disease affects everyone differently, he said.

Despite that he can’t help but constantly think about their 6-year-old son Riley and the birthdays and other life events he’ll miss.

To keep from going into a dark place, he has been seeing a psychologist.

Chloe Dickinson said it is difficult to make sense of what the disease was doing to her husband and why he even had it.

When they first met they did a couple of 10km ocean swims together, Chloe said.

“For someone that's so fit, I mean Phil was very, very fit, always on the mountain bike and swimming. He's young, it doesn't it make sense.”

About one in 25,000 people are diagnosed with MSA, she said.

“It starts off in the brain, so it's a neurological, and it's rare in that no one ever hears of it. People confuse it with MS because it's got the same initial start off.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Phil’s mobility is affected by MSA, so he uses the scooter to get around.

When the neurologist in Auckland gave the diagnoses he told them not to Google it, Chloe said.

“But of course we did.”

While there was some small relief at knowing what was happening, the couple have found there is little support for those with the disease.

“We have to sort of piggyback on Parkinson's, to ask the nurses, to ask the neurologists, like, where do we go once we’ve got the diagnosis.”

The answer is nowhere. There is nothing in New Zealand, she said

“We don't have a contact. We don't have any nurses. We don't have any counsellors.”

So, to raise awareness of MSA and to raise money for research Chloe has started a Givealittle page and is planning to swim 1km, 40 lengths of the pool, every day during May. And she is inviting others to join her.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Chloe will be swimming 1km a day in May to raise awareness for the disease and money for research.

She’ll swim at the beach or pool depending on conditions.

“But I've also got two events on. I'm running a national campaign where people can join me. May 13, at 9am at Ngamotu Beach in New Plymouth, and 27th of May at Kohimarama in Auckland at 9am.”

Entry to both events is a donation of at least $5. People can also do the swim in other parts of the country and donate.