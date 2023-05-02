Free or koha kai on offer as nation grapples with cost of living crisis

The increasing cost of living, including the grocery bill, is impacting people around New Zealand. (File photo)

Foodbanks around the region are handing out record numbers of parcels, as more people feel the ongoing effects of the cost of living crisis.

During his April 27, pre-Budget speech, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins described the cost of living as his top issue, while new research shows that nearly one in five children in New Zealand are living in homes where food insecurity is an issue.

Kai insecurity is defined as having limited, or inadequate amounts of nutritionally, or cultural acceptable, foods.

In Taranaki, there are a range of initiatives to try and address this, including assistance through foodbanks, or community-run gardens or orchards.

There are several places in New Plymouth which offer either meals for free, or for koha as payment, as well.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A community cafe in the Waimanako Support Hub, run by the Taranaki Retreat, offers meal for a koha. (File photo)

Waimanako Support Hub, run by the Taranaki Retreat

Based at the end of the Devon St Plaza, its community cafe is open from 10am-9pm Monday to Friday, and on Saturday from 10am-8.30pm. There are day and night menus available, with prices listed as a suggested koha.

City Life Church, New Plymouth

A free meal is on offer at its premises on Egmont St every Sunday from 6pm.

On the House, New Plymouth

The charity redistributes surplus food in the community from two sites during the week. On Mondays, from 5-6pm, the service is run from St James Presbyterian Church on Lawry St. On Thursdays from 5-6.30pm, it is based at the community hall by the Holy Trinity Church on Henui St.

People are asked to bring their own bag.

Deena Coster/Stuff A free community meal in New Plymouth, run every Tuesday by St Vincent De Paul volunteers, offers hot food and fellowship to those who attend. (File photo)

Weekly community breakfast, run by Taranaki Cathedral

Every Tuesday from 7.30am-10am, the community breakfast, run by volunteers, is held in the renovated vicarage on Vivian St. The regular menu includes crepes, porridge, toast, and hot drinks, for a suggested koha of $1.50 per item.

Weekly community meal, run by St Vincent de Paul

The two-course meal, held at St Joseph’s Catholic Hall on Devon St, is available every Tuesday from 5.30pm.

Do you know of any similar initiatives in Taranaki?