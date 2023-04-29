Huirangi School buries new time capsule for jubilee in 24 years

Huirangi School pupils, from left, Rakeiora Nagle, 7, Jake Hine, 6, Lochlan McAnelly, 8, Kererangi Kettle, 8, Kingii Schimanski-Hunt, 6, and Kaylee Lepper, 10, look on as a time capsule is buried at their school, to be opened in 24 years.

A time capsule buried at Huirangi School more than 40 years ago speculated about whether smoking caused cancer.

On Friday the country school planted another capsule, but this time they have done things differently.

Like putting a vape in, instead of a packet of Pall Mall.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff A new time capsule is buried at Huirangi School, to be opened in 24 years’ time.

Diane Dickson, who helped put the first capsule in the ground in 1979 when she was 9 years old, said the logbook with the capsule noted: “there is some evidence to suggest that cigarette smoking causes cancer. Perhaps by 2079 this fact can be fully ascertained.”

She was back at the school on Friday to help plant the next time capsule, which was to be dug up at the school’s 175th jubilee – 24 years away.

As well as the repackaged items from 1979, there were things representing 2023, such as Redband gumboots, Crocs, a RAT for Covid and a mask.

The 1979 version was planted in a well, so the items got wet. And they had trouble finding it, Dickson said.

This time the capsule was buried in a concrete bunker. A plaque marking the site was put on a large rock, and a digger was on hand to put the rock into place.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Diane Dickson helped place a time capsule in the ground at Huirangi in 1979 when she was 9 years old.

In 1978 a girl fell into a well that no-one at the school knew was there, Dickson said.

So, in 1979 they put a time capsule in the well, 3.2 metres down. It was meant to stay for 100 years, but because the school was celebrating 150 years they decided to dig it up.

They had photos of where it was buried, but more than 40 years later everything looked different, she said.

“We started looking for it in August 2021, and we found a well, but didn’t find the capsule. We didn’t dig deep enough.”

With the help from some 2D imaging they finally found the elusive capsule, and its soggy items, in January.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Kelston Dickson steadies the rock as it is lifted to be placed on top of where the time capsule is buried.

“The thing we all remember is, we put a full bottle of Coke in there, and we all wondered if it was still drinkable. But the lid corroded and the Coke disappeared. The bottle’s great.”

Principal Natalie Looney said five students – one from each class – were chosen to help plant the time capsule.

The five came from families who had historic links to the school.

“This is a really special way to mark the end of our 150th celebrations. It’s creating memories for our students.”