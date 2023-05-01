Stratford-Eltham grab share of second spot in premier club rugby table

Southern prop Michael Bent tries to power through the Tukapa defence during their premier club rugby match.

Stratford-Eltham has moved into joint second place on the Taranaki premier club rugby ladder after a 32-22 win against Clifton at Victoria Park on Saturday.

The central Taranaki side join Southern with 20 points after the Hāwera-based side’s 20-14 win against Tukapa at Sanders Park.

New Plymouth Old Boys continue to lead the competition with 23 points after they beat Inglewood 52-22 at Vogeltown Park, making this weekend’s match between Old Boys and Southern highly anticipated with two weeks to go before the end of the first round.

In Stratford, the home team were willing to find space on the wings but also defended well in calm conditions in front of a healthy crowd.

They got out to a healthy 22-7 lead at the break after tries from Trent Rowlands, Eseroma Nabuka and Brendon Coupe, who also scored late in the second half.

Clifton kept their tails up and were rewarded with a Liam Blyde try after a patient build-up inside Stratford-Eltham’s 22 which came after a penalty kick to Matty James to close the margin to 22-17.

However, Stratford-Eltham extended the lead when Willem Ratu went to the top of the try scoring ranks with a well-constructed try. He sliced through the Clifton defence on his wing to score his fourth of the season, equal with Tukapa’s Liam Bernet.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Southern’s Jade Taylor attempts to go through a gap against Tukapa in their premier club rugby match.

After spending most of the season sidelined because of a concussion sustained in a pre-season match, Josh Setu scored Clifton’s last try. He showed excellent stepping ability to go around several defenders, an ability he’s known for in the Taranaki jersey.

Clifton was in a hurry to get back to halfway after the conversion, but Stratford-Eltham gained possession which allowed Coupe to score his second right on full-time.

After the loss, Clifton drops to fifth.

Southern bounced back from their loss to Clifton last weekend with a rare win at Sanders Park against Tukapa.

In a free-flowing match, Tukapa had their opportunities to seal a win, but were spoilt by Southern’s pressure and defence.

A try by Southern captain Meihana Grindlay just after half-time gave the visitors the upper hand when Tukapa were leading 14-10.

The score didn’t change for 35 minutes until a late penalty to Brent Landers right on full-time.

While it was the second time that Old Boys have scored 50-plus points against their opposition this season, they were down 19-7 early in the first half against Inglewood.

But Old Boys came back to lead 27-19 at the break and eventually scored seven tries to three.

Coastal picked up their first win of the season after they beat Spotswood United 50-17 in Okato.

Old Boys loaned Taranaki prop Donald Brighouse to their cross-town rivals to strengthen its front row after a default last week.

Meanwhile, in the women’s competition, Coastal upset Clifton 29-26 and Inglewood pipped Okaiawa 22-20. Southern had the bye.

After five weeks, the men’s points are: Old Boys 23, Southern 20, Stratford-Eltham 20, Tukapa 16, Clifton 14, Coastal 8, Inglewood 1, Spotswood United 1.

